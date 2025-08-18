SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) vs. Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Head to Head Contrast

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Andritz has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.81% 21.31% 5.79% SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.69% 7.80% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.00 billion 0.82 $537.26 million $1.02 13.97 SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.38 $123.60 million $2.74 51.17

This table compares Andritz and SiteOne Landscape Supply”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than SiteOne Landscape Supply. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Andritz and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00 SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 5 4 0 2.30

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Andritz.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Andritz on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

