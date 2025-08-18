Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, agrowthof150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

Sims Metal Management stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

