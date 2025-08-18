Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, agrowthof150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sims Metal Management Stock Performance
Sims Metal Management stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.
About Sims Metal Management
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims Metal Management
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Big Rallies Brewing? 3 Analyst Favorites to Watch Closely
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Kratos Keeps Climbing After Q2, But Valuation Risk Looms
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Arista’s Blowout Q2 Is Good News for Chip-Giant Broadcom
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.