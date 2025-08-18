Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) & TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Financial Contrast

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens 12.59% 13.07% 5.14% TPI Composites -15.28% N/A -27.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siemens and TPI Composites”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens $82.35 billion 2.66 $9.00 billion $6.75 20.27 TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.01 -$240.71 million ($4.26) -0.06

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Siemens has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siemens and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens 1 4 1 1 2.29 TPI Composites 2 4 1 0 1.86

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $1.7333, indicating a potential upside of 637.59%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Siemens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Siemens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Siemens beats TPI Composites on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

