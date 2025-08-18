Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Increases By 203.2%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 481,200 shares, anincreaseof203.2% from the July 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently,7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILO opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.31. Silo Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 6,798.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.39%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silo Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silo Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Silo Pharma worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

