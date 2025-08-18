Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Drops By 67.5%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, adecreaseof67.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF opened at $18.40 on Monday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

