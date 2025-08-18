Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Drops By 67.5%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, adecreaseof67.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF opened at $18.40 on Monday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
