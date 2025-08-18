Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Drops By 40.5%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 313,100 shares, adecreaseof40.5% from the July 15th total of 526,400 shares. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lexaria Bioscience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of LEXX stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 1,849.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 549,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 139,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

