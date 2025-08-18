Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Decreases By 48.9%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,600 shares, adropof48.9% from the July 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $72.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
