Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Decreases By 48.9%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,600 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $72.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

