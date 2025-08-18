Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4%
PSCD stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
Featured Stories
