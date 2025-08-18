Short Interest in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Decreases By 42.9%

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adropof42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 96,173 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

