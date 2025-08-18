Short Interest in DimeCo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Grows By 200.0%

DimeCo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, agrowthof200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DimeCo Stock Performance

Shares of DimeCo stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. DimeCo has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DimeCo (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. DimeCo had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

DimeCo Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Featured Stories

