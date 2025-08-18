Sensible Money LLC Acquires 55,987 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $43,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

