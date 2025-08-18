Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Up 84.9% in July

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,200 shares, anincreaseof84.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Semilux International Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SELX opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Semilux International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
About Semilux International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semilux International
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.