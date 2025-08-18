Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Up 84.9% in July

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,200 shares, anincreaseof84.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Semilux International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SELX opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Semilux International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

