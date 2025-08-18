Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA is Sensible Money LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 161,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 284,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 80,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.50 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

