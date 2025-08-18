Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 37,746 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,746 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.06 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

