Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $210.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average of $199.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

