Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

IBM stock opened at $239.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.86 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

