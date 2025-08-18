Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

