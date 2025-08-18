Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $76,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

