Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Salesforce Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.82. The company has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Salesforce by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.