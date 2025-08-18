RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 64,060 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,060 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $452.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

