RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Ostrum Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $247.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.68.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

