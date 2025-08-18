RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 649,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

