Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 68,864 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Werner Enterprises worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 196,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $4,937,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WERN opened at $28.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

