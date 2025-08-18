Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 17,722.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 454,934 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $55,825,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,029,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 292,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

