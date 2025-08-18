Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after buying an additional 999,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 322,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rollins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,860,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,248,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

NYSE ROL opened at $57.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

