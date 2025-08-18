RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX Technology stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.09. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 41,036,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 9,605,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 671,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 5,047.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,592,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

