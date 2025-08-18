Reviewing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Las Vegas Sands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.93 -$2.75 million $0.26 11.15 Las Vegas Sands $11.30 billion 3.26 $1.45 billion $1.98 27.11

Analyst Recommendations

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Motorsport Games and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 0.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $58.3333, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Risk and Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 30.12% 94.30% 35.66% Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Motorsport Games on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games



Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

