Reviewing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solgold and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solgold N/A -13.94% -7.15% Alamos Gold 22.99% 10.67% 7.16%

Volatility & Risk

Solgold has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solgold N/A N/A -$60.30 million N/A N/A Alamos Gold $1.51 billion 7.22 $284.30 million $0.83 31.21

This table compares Solgold and Alamos Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Solgold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solgold and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alamos Gold 0 1 6 2 3.11

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $30.3750, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Solgold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Solgold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

