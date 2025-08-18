Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Update

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,310,000 shares, anincreaseof165.7% from the July 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Approximately28.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately28.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $202,346.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,222.56. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,782.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 563,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on REPL. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.