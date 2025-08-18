Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palo Alto Networks stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.79.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

