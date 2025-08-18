Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 782,400 shares, adeclineof40.3% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Renovaro by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Renovaro by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Renovaro Price Performance

Renovaro stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.54. Renovaro has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Read More

