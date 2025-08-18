Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $142,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $826.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

