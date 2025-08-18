Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 602,000 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rail Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rail Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Rail Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision Price Performance

Shares of Rail Vision stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.