Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 121,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 209,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Radius Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.52.
Radius Gold Company Profile
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Featured Articles
