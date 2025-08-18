Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 19,426 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $8,155,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $6,202,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.