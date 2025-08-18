Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 243.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,661 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,549 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,181,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 488,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,105,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 419,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.8%

HUN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

