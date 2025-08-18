Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after buying an additional 1,685,525 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $71,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after buying an additional 768,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,805,000 after buying an additional 724,337 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,321,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,866,000 after buying an additional 564,342 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $38.38 on Monday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,728.04. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 2,700 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $98,307.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,400.85. This represents a 67.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 14,400 shares valued at $836,224. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

