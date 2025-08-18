Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

