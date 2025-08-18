Qtron Investments LLC Buys 4,332 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,380,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 307.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

