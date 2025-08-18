Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of COR stock opened at $293.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.70 and a 200-day moving average of $279.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

