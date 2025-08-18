Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Veritex worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Down 1.4%

VBTX opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $1,544,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,938.71. This trade represents a 44.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $233,947.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,546.62. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,030 shares of company stock worth $10,180,219. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.