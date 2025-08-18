Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 18,219 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WABC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of WABC stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

