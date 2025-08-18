Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Trupanion worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.8%

Trupanion stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,671.40. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870 over the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.