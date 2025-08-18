Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Elme Communities $ELME

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,858 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Elme Communities worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,275,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 535,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $16,613,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 228,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.7%

ELME stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.