Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.30% of UFP Technologies worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $219.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $229.70. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.26 and a 12-month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.