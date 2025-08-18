Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.39 Million Position in Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Two Harbors Investments worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 114,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 95.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TWO opened at $10.08 on Monday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($23.29) million. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.5%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is -43.82%.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.