Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.