Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tennant were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Tennant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Tennant Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $81.59 on Monday. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.