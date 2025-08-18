Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of PLAB opened at $20.71 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $89,584.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 532,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,035. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.