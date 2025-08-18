Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Triumph Financial worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $53.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

